3,811 police deployed in Putrajaya for Merdeka parade

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 August 2026 4:32 pm

A total of 3,811 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure security and smooth traffic flow during the 69th Merdeka celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya. Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said 2,357 personnel have been assigned to static security and traffic control duties, including 1,755 personnel for static security.

The personnel are drawn from the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor contingents, Putrajaya district police headquarters and Bukit Aman, with visitor numbers expected to reach around 80,000. The security operation is being conducted in cooperation with several agencies, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Civil Defence Force (APM), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and Putrajaya Corporation.

Traffic diversions and road closures will be implemented in two phases to manage congestion around the celebration venue. The first phase, which began yesterday, involves the full closure of Persiaran Perdana and Dataran Putra from 6 am to noon until August 29, reports Bernama.

Traffic control will also be implemented along Jalan Laman Perdana, Jalan P2A, Jalan P2T, Jalan P2S, Jalan P2W and Jalan P2Y. The second phase will run from as early as 5am on August 30 until 6pm on August 31, with all major access routes to Putrajaya’s Core Island area closed.

Roads and bridges affected include Seri Wawasan Bridge, Seri Saujana Bridge, Seri Gemilang Bridge, Putra Bridge and Seri Ehsan Bridge, as well as Lebuh Bestari, Lebuh Setia, Lebuh Saujana, Lebuh Gemilang, Lebuh Wawasan, Lebuh Sentosa, Jalan Tun Hussein, Persiaran Barat and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah (PSSAAS).

Residents around Core Island P18 can use Seri Bestari Bridge and Seri Setia Bridge during the closures. Visitors have been advised to plan their journeys, arrive early and use public transport where possible. Putrajaya Corporation will provide 103 free shuttle buses operating between Putrajaya Sentral and the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), with direct services to Dataran Putra.

Meanwhile, the entire Putrajaya airspace has been gazetted as a no-fly zone for drones from the rehearsal sessions through to National Day itself. Drone operations are strictly prohibited without permission from the authorities while sharp objects or other dangerous items are prohibited in the celebration area.