Hyundai Santa Fe EREV confirmed for 2027 debut – up to 966 km range; over 100 global launches by 2030 planned

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Gerard Lye / 27 August 2026 12:55 pm

At Hyundai’s 2026 CEO Investor Day, the South Korean company announced its product offensive as part of its goal to achieve 5.55 million units in global sales by 2030. From now until then, Hyundai plans to launch or refresh over 100 models, including its first extended-range electric vehicle (EREV).

The EREV will be a variant of the Santa Fe and will arrive in the first half of 2027, delivering up to 966 km (600 miles) of combined range. This will be built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, which suggests the United States will be the first market to welcome the upcoming model.

In fact, North America will see 58 launches by 2030, the most of any other market mentioned in Hyundai’s official release. It is followed by Korea with 49 launches, Europe (41), India (26) and China (22), with many of these being either all-new products or entries in new market segments.

Other upcoming products which have already been revealed to and are set to be launched soon are the latest generations of the Elantra and Tucson as well as the all-new Ioniq 3. Unnamed cars in the pipeline that are on their way are an A-segment electric SUV for India, a global B-segment SUV and a B-segment SUV for Europe.

Hyundai will also be targeting “white spaces” where the brand is underrepresented today, with these segments said to account for roughly 29% of all automotive sales. Vehicles in these spaces include body-on-frame vehicles, including a midsize pick-up truck and light commercial vehicles. The high-performance N line-up will also see new models to boost annual sales in this area to 100,000 units by 2030.

The company also touched upon its luxury brand Genesis, which has reached cumulative sales of one million units in its first 10 years, the fastest among any other luxury automotive brand in history. In its second decade, the GV90 is the flagship to continue driving growth, with the GV80 Hybrid bolstering these efforts when it launches in the fourth quarter of this year.

Genesis will also get its own EREV SUV slated for early 2027 with a target combined range of over 1,030 km (640 miles), and there are plans to expand to over 40 markets. This is to boost sales of the luxury bran to 350,000 units annually by 2030, with over 270 retail locations globally – a 50% increase – in the works as well.

Italy, France, the Netherlands, Tunisia and Morocco have already welcomed Genesis earlier in the year, with Spain get to join the mix in the fourth quarter to bring the total number of new market activations to five for 2026. India and Asia Pacific are also part of the expansion plan in the near future.

To complement a growing product line-up, Hyundai will increase its global manufacturing capacity by another 1.27 million units by 2030. This includes 500,000 units in North America, 320,000 in India, 250,000 across its CKD sites and 200,000 in Korea.

On the matter of technologies, a staged roadmap for autonomous driving will see the deportment of the company’s autonomous driving AI called Atria AI in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province to gather data. In 2028, through a collaboration with Nvidia, Hyundai will apply Level 2+ autonomous driving technology to its first mass-produced software-defined vehicle (SDV), which standardises sensoe architecture.

Atria AI will eventually be extended progressively across mass-produced vehicles, building a full lineup of autonomous driving capability from Level 2+ to Level 4. From 2029, when autonomous driving data is expected to grow rapidly, Hyundai will bring online its Saemangeum AI data centre, a 100-MW facility able to house more than 50,000 GPUs.

Batteries used in electrified models will also see improvements thanks to in-house development, with Hyundai claiming over double the output of the high-nickel cells the company used previously, while cutting charging time by 40%.

These cells will be used in the upcoming Santa Fe EREV, while full EVs launching next year will use mid-nickel NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) cells that reduce battery cost by around 30% while maintaining optimal performance under real-world driving conditions.

Enhancements to the company’s cloud-based battery management system (BMS) are aimed at extending battery life by an average of 20% by 2028. This will work together with the company’s Thermal Runaway Protection (TRP) system, which has undergone 200 repeated tests on prismatic and pouch NCM batteries and will debut on a Genesis model.