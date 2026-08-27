In Local News / by Danny Tan / 27 August 2026 10:57 am

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There will be a big running event in KL city centre this weekend. Typically, KL runs have their start and finish points at Dataran Merdeka, but Malaysia Marathon 2026 is flagging off at Pavilion and the finish line is at KLCC.

The big budget event has full marathon, half marathon, 10KM and 5KM fun run categories, and flag off times are 12.30 am on August 30 for the FM, 2am for the HM, 3.30 am for the 10KM run and 7.30 am for the fun run. All start from Pavilion and end at KLCC except for the fun run, which is around KLCC.

The route goes along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Tun H.S Lee, Jalan Gereja (Muzium Telekom), Lebuh Pasar Besar, Jalan Raja, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Dang Wangi, AKLEH, SUKE, AKLEH, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P.Ramlee, Jalan Pinang, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Stonor, Jalan Conlay and Persiaran KLCC.

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Road closures have already started in some places for logistics. On Jalan Ampang (the Avenue K stretch), there will be one lane blocked off from Jalan Ampang/Yap Kwan Seng to Jalan Ampang/Mayang, till Thursday midnight. A full closure of that Jalan Ampang stretch will happen from Friday midnight till 5pm on Sunday.

Also on Jalan Ampang, there will be a full road closure from Friday midnight till 1pm on Sunday, starting from the P. Ramlee junction to the Sultan Ismail junction. Jalan P. Ramlee will be fully closed from Friday midnight till 10am on Sunday.

Over at Jalan Bukit Bintang (in front of Pavilion), there will be two lanes closed for logistics from Friday midnight till 5pm on Saturday. The stretch is a hot one, from Raja Chulan junction to the Lot 10 crosswalk. The same stretch will be fully closed to traffic from Saturday midnight till 8am on Sunday.

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Runners, take note of the unusual flag off times and separate start/finish points. Race pack collection is from August 28-29 at Premiera Hotel in KL, open from noon to 9pm on both days. Although training would have been disrupted by the haze, here’s hoping that it will still be a good run.

As for everyone else, the road closures are pretty extensive this time around, so if you must head to KL city centre this weekend, consider taking public transport.