Penang road closures for National Day parade, rehearsal

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 27 August 2026 6:43 pm

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Penang lang, take note. Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang (MBPP) has announced a couple of road closures in George Town to make way for the state-level 69th National Day celebration, as well as the rehearsal.

The roads involved in the city centre are Persimpangan Gat Lebuh Chulia/Pengkalan Weld, part of Gat Lebuh China, Gat Lebuh Gereja, Persimpangan Lebuh Union/Lebuh Pantai, part of Lebuh Penang (Lebuh Light – Lebuh Union), part of Lebuh King (Lebuh Bishop – Lebuh Light), the Lebuh Light/Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling junction and the Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah/Lebuh Light junction.

These roads will be closed on August 29 for the rehearsal and on August 31 for the actual thing, from 2am till 1pm when the event ends. There will also be a 6am to 1pm closure of the Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling/Lebuh Bishop junction and the Lebuh Farquhar/Lebuh Leith junction.

Check out the map above for a clearer picture. Plan your journey, find alternative routes and follow the signs and crew in the city centre. Drive safe.