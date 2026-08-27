PLUS expects 2.2m vehicles a day on the roads this Merdeka and school holiday period – use MyPLUS-TTA

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 27 August 2026 12:29 pm

PLUS says it is expecting a surge in traffic to 2.2 million vehicles a day on its highways for the upcoming National Day celebrations and school holidays. In a statement, it said that the peak period for travel is expected to be from August 28 to 31 and September 4 to 7.

The highway concessionaire advised motorists to plan their journeys by referring to the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule, which takes into account the travel pattern and analysis based on previous festival traffic surges.

Available through the PLUS mobile app, the timetable is expected to help distribute traffic and reduce vehicle concentration during peak hours. It added that the PLUS app will provide all the relevant highway service information for motorists to facilitate their planning before and during the journey.

PLUS said it is enhancing preparations for the expected traffic increase by increasing personnel at toll plazas and rest areas, improving PLUSRonda patrols, and continuously assisting with traffic conditions through its traffic monitoring centre.

The operator also said it will activate the Smart Lane at 33 selected locations to help smoothen traffic in areas identified as having the potential for congestion. Users are advised to take note of Smart Lane signs and avoid using the emergency lane outside of active Smart Lane periods.

PLUS reminded road users to adhere to speed limits, maintain a safe driving distance, practice cautious driving, and avoid using mobile phones while driving, as well as to rest at R&R areas to prevent fatigue before continuing their journey. It also advised highway users to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before the journey, in addition to ensuring sufficient balance on their Touch ‘n Go card or e-wallet.