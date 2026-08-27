Seri Kembangan getting 3 new roads to ease congestion – Bukit Serdang, Tmn Universiti Indah, Tmn Puncak Jalil

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 27 August 2026 12:20 pm

Good news for those who live in Seri Kembangan and surrounding areas. The neighbourhood is set to get a few new roads to improve local connectivity and ease traffic congestion by dispersing vehicle flow.

Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said the proposed roads are from Taman Universiti Indah to Taman Bukit Serdang, an extension of Jalan Cemara to Jalan Inovasi 8 (within the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation area) and a road connecting Bukit Serdang Section 11 to Taman Puncak Jalil.

The first one is currently at the feasibility study stage, to be finalised soon. Research and planning for the second one – a collaboration between MBSJ and DBKL – is underway. As for the third road, it will span across the Maju Expressway (MEX) and research and planning for the structure is ongoing. Izham revealed the above in a Selangor State Assembly sitting earlier this month, reported by The Star.

He added that the state government has approved the Selangor Road and Highway Development Strategic Plan 2035. “This plan will serve as the state’s main reference on roads that need upgrading and expansion, or missing links that need to be built,” he said.