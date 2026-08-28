Geely EX2, EX5 and EX5 EM-i now in Egypt, blocks potential Proton eMas NEV export plans to MENA region?

In Cars, Geely, International News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / 28 August 2026 6:51 pm

Over in Egypt, Geely now has a few new additions to its model line-up, with the Geely EX2, which we of course know as the Proton eMas 5, as well as the EX5 and EX5 EM-i, which we all know as the Proton eMas 7 EV and eMas 7 PHEV respectively, now on sale in the country.

Their introduction into that market raises the question on exactly which Proton new energy vehicle (NEV) model/s the national automaker has earmarked for introduction in Egypt.

That ask is because Proton had indicated last year that it was exploring opportunities to introduce more products from its range to Egypt, including SUVs and NEVs, “when market conditions are right.” Unless the directional tack has changed, where both brands can go head to head with each other by offering directly similar models (albeit badged differently), does the presence of the electrified Geely models essentially rule out the Proton NEVs heading there?

In all likelihood, yes, at least from a local assembly viewpoint. While both Proton and Geely have been in Egypt for some time, with different local partners, their paths don’t intersect. The Malaysian brand began CKD operations in Egypt nearly two years ago, in partnership with Ezz Elarab through its Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Automotive Factories (ESAF) facility in Cairo, with the Saga being the first model to go the CKD route.

As for Geely, it too has CKD operation, having opened a new plant in Egypt’s 6 October City – in collaboration with Auto Mobility – in January last year, with the facility producing the Emgrand sedan (on which the Proton S70 is based) and Coolray SUV (on which the Proton X50 is based).

That both brands are in the same market goes against the distinct streamlining that was clearly indicated nearly two years ago, when Geely global communications chief Ash Sutcliffe told paultan.org that “Geely will enter and establish dealer networks in Proton’s non-existent markets, starting with new energy vehicle products, to build brand reputation, which will be complementary to Proton’s existing products.”

Of course, since then, markets like Nepal, where the Geely EX5 was introduced after the Proton eMas 7 went on sale, have effectively over-ridden that direction. But that’s without CKD coming into play – when that’s around, things become clearer.

For example, it was previously reported that the ESAF-operated plant – which has a very ambitious annual production capacity of 40,000 units – will assemble a new Proton sedan model in 2026, followed by an SUV model in 2027. While this initially suggested the S70 and X50 as likely candidates, the presence of the locally-assembled Emgrand and Coolray means that the Proton models are unlikely to go there.

The more likely possibility for the mystery duo is that they will be AMA-based models – given that the LHD Saga being assembled in Egypt is the previous Saga, the sedan in question is likely to be the Saga MC3 (or AMA01), and the SUV could be the AMA02 (Saga Cross). The latter will have a HEV version, which would account for the supposed NEVs mentioned in the equation.

Of course, we’ll have to see how Tanjong Malim will cope with the LHD CKD pack production, as Saga sales so far this year has been limited by production and not demand, of which there is no shortage of. The automaker will also have to factor in Geely-badged AMA01 it intends to build for the Philippines market too.

So, it would seem that Proton’s ambition to expand its presence not just in Egypt but also in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region remains in place, just not with items already sold under the Geely book. More importantly, having CKD operations at least rules out Proton upping and leaving, unlike in South Africa.

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