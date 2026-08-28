Government gives approval for Bandar Malaysia-Seri Kembangan elevated expressway (BSE) project – Nanta

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 28 August 2026 10:48 am

The works ministry has announced that the cabinet has agreed to give approval in principle for the proposed development of the Bandar Malaysia–Seri Kembangan elevated expressway (BSE).

The proposed project will integrate several major highway networks, including the Kuala Lumpur–Seremban expressway, Maju expressway (MEX), Sungai Besi expressway (Besraya), New Pantai expressway (NPE), Shah Alam expressway (KESAS) and the wider Kuala Lumpur traffic dispersion dystem (Sprint) network.

In a statement, works minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the project will provide alternative routes for users and facilitate movement between the northern, southern and east coast corridors of the peninsular.

He added that the improved connectivity will also bring about increase mobility for people. “From the perspective of public well-being, the BSE has the potential to reduce travel times and increase access to employment centres, educational institutions and public services.

Following the approval in principle, Nanta said his ministry will, together with relevant agencies, including the prime minister’s public private partnership unit (UKAS), proceed with detailed negotiations and assessments to finalise the project implementation structure.

He added that the project would be privately financed and not involve any direct financial commitment from the federal government. “The government will ensure that each aspect of the project is thoroughly assessed, particularly in terms of public interest and fiscal sustainability, before any final decision on its implementation is made,” he said.

Nanta said that the government is also examining several other selected infrastructure solution proposals to complete the road network and address the issue of traffic congestion in the Klang Valley. He added that the proposals will be considered based on strategic needs, increased capacity and impact on the smooth flow of traffic.