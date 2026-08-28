GWM Tank 500 HEV now with app support – lock/unlock, start/stop engine, AC, TPMS, geofencing, fuel/range left

In Cars, GWM, Local News, Technology / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 August 2026 3:40 pm

The 2026-model year GWM Tank 500 HEV now comes with app support. With the GWM Intelligent Application, owners can start/stop the engine, control the air-con (including making it turn on at a set time) as well as activate the air purifier and ventilated seats.

The app also allows owners to lock/unlock the doors, check if the sunroof and windows are closed (and close them if needed), see if the engine is running and monitor range remaining, fuel remaining, total mileage, tyre pressures and tyre temperatures.

Users will be alerted if tyre abnormalities are detected, if fuel or 12V battery levels are low and if a door or window is not fully closed. They can also view their vehicle’s current location and activate the horn and hazard lights to locate their vehicle more easily.

Furthermore, a geofencing function allows owners to set a virtual boundary around a selected area and receive an alert when the vehicle leaves the area. Vehicle access can also be shared with another user.