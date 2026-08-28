iCaur V25 spotted testing in Malaysia – a longer V23, range-extended REEV with ICE power, coming soon?

In Cars, iCaur, Local News / by Danny Tan / 28 August 2026 11:03 am

What do we have here? Posted on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group by Vuvera Afiq, it appears to be a larger iCaur V23. Such a car exists, and it’s the just-revealed iCaur V25. The V25 was just unveiled this month, so it looks like Malaysia is among the places chosen as a test bed for the boxy SUV.

Days ago, iCaur released images of a right-hand-drive V25, along with news that the range-extended EV – essentially a V23 with a petrol engine – is set to be the brand’s first model in Australia, with a launch scheduled for early 2027.

Specs are not out yet, but the V25 will likely utilise the REEV powertrain from the larger V27. If so, expect a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-four to help juice either a single motor making 252 PS (185 kW) and 300 Nm, or dual motors sending 455 PS (335 kW) and 505 Nm to all corners.

China’s Autohome reports that the most powerful version will be able to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while a 33.679 kWh LFP battery will deliver a pure electric CLTC range of over 210 km (which translates to around 170 km WLTP) and total range of over 1,200 km.

Measuring 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,855 mm tall, the V25 is 416 mm longer, five millimetres wider and 10 mm taller than the V23, with 85 mm of the extra length going to the 2,820 mm wheelbase. Most of the added millimetres are in the rear overhang, which is very noticeable in these pics. Looks more like a proper 4×4 now, don’t you think?

Based on the official images, there are other detail changes from the V23, including the headlights, which swaps the V23’s horizontal bar LED DRLs for round rings. The rear quarter panels feature a rectangular pressing, presumably to fit accessories, while the rear number plate recess has been pushed down from tailgate to bumper.

The latter was made to accommodate a full-sized spare in the official images, but the test mule we see here carries a square ‘backpack’ instead. On its left is a fridge-style vertical handle for the side-hinged back door. The RHD studio images showed Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres (our V23 rolls on Chaoyang Radial RP76+ rubber).

Little has changed on the inside compared to the V23. We see chunky switchgear, a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, an actual instrument display, more physical switchgear and a new centre console with twin phone holders and a Qi wireless charger.

The V25’s larger footprint has had an effect on the rear accommodation, which not only offers more legroom but also a proper bench that sits three. The V23’s rear seats looks like they were designed for two, with the centre seat belt an afterthought.

Sine the iCaur V25 is already confirmed for RHD markets, and Malaysia is one of the car’s proving grounds (and Chery Group’s RHD hub), it’s only a matter of time that this ‘larger V23 in REEV form’ will hit showrooms. However, it will have to queue behind the V27, which is expected to launch later this year.

GALLERY: iCaur V25 spyshots in Malaysia

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GALLERY: iCaur V25 RHD official images