Isuzu D-Max 2.2 covers full loop of Peninsular Malaysia on one tank of diesel – 1,756 km covered with 4% fuel left

In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 28 August 2026 2:52 pm

Earlier this month, Isuzu Malaysia embarked on its ‘D-Max One Tank. One Nation Challenge’ where two units of the 2026 D-Max attempted to complete a counter-clockwise loop of Peninsular Malaysia on one tank of fuel.

Flagging off on August 17, both pick-up trucks travelled for a few days through various states in the peninsula, including Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Selangor. The journey covered highways, trunk roads and even the mountainous East-West Link Expressway from Jeli to Gerik.

Along the way were ten pit stops at Isuzu dealerships, with the pair eventually crossing the finish line at the Isuzu 3S centre in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur on August 22. According to the company, the total distance covered during the challenge was 1,756 km, and the D-Max vehicles remarkably still had ample fuel (over 4%) remaining to effortlessly continue on to Melaka again.

“The ‘One Tank. One Nation Challenge’ was the result of us wanting to showcase the capability of the new Isuzu D-Max and its 2.2 litre engine in a way that no others have done before. We also wanted to reflect the kind of road conditions that Malaysian motorists would face in their daily drives around the country including rain, heavy traffic, trunk roads, mountains and highways,” said Kenichi Kudo, Isuzu Malaysia’s COO for light commercial vehicles.

“Our confidence in its ability was great enough for us to publicise the entire drive with live updates on our social media pages so everyone could witness and openly follow its progress. We are proud that we took this challenge, proud that our 2.2L D-Max accomplished what it set out to do, proud that we ‘Kept the Manifest Real’ in front of every Malaysian and delivered a result that proved beyond any doubt that the D-MAX remains the most fuel-efficient choice,” he added.

Launched in March this year, the 2026 D-Max sees a switch to the RZ4F-TC 2.2 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine, which replaces the previous RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre unit. For the challenge, the 2.2L 4×4 AT Premium and 2.2L 4×2 Auto Plus variants were used, the latter driven by Sing Yuin Christy who previously earned a Malaysian Book of Records entry for the longest distance driven in a pick-up truck on a single tank of fuel, accomplished in a 2,000 km run from Thailand to Malaysia.

“The throttle response of the new engine and the way its power delivery has been matched brilliantly to the ratios of the new eight-speed gearbox meant that we were usually in the correct gear for any given road condition. Cruising along trunk roads and highways in seventh and eighth gears also allowed us to coast along rather efficiently without needing too much throttle input thereby saving lots of fuel,” said Christy.