Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab AT launched in Malaysia – six-speed auto, reverse sensors, rear diff lock, RM108k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mitsubishi / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 August 2026 1:25 pm

The Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab AT has been launched in Malaysia for RM107,980, OTR before insurance for private Peninsular Malaysia registration. That’s RM6,000 more than the Single Cab MT.

As its name suggests, you get an auto gearbox (six speeds, just like the manual), but you also get reverse sensors, a rear diff lock, a bedliner, a black rear bumper and black vinyl seats as standard – all of which, except for the reverse sensors, are already on 2026-model year Single Cab MTs.

Everything else is status quo, including the 184 PS/430 Nm 2.4 litre turbodiesel engine, 1,145-kg payload, 2,340 x 1,580 x 515 mm bed, 17-inch steel wheels, 265/65 all-terrain tyres, Easy Select 4WD (2H, 4H, 4L), auto lights and wipers, black door handles and three airbags, including one for the driver’s knees. Solid White’s the only colour choice and the warranty’s the standard five years/200,000 km.

For a limited time, buy the Triton Single Cab AT and you’ll get RM4,000 in diesel support. This joins the RM15,000 Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia is offering for the pre-June 2025 enhancement Athlete, RM12,000 for the MT GL, RM10,000 for the Athlete Championship Edition and Athlete, RM8,000 for the AT GL, RM6,000 for the Single Cab MT and RM5,000 for the AT Premium Championship Edition and AT Premium.

2026 Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab AT Malaysian brochure – click to enlarge