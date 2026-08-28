Puspakom GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026, Sep 5-6 at Aeon Bukit Tinggi Klang – fun road safety activities, lucky draw

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 28 August 2026 6:31 pm

The first edition of Puspakom’s GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026 will happen next weekend (September 5-6) at Aeon Bukit Tinggi in Klang. The event will have fun interactive road safety activities for the whole family (yes, adults too), lucky draws with the grand prize of a motorcycle, and of course, vehicle inspection.

Described as a ‘360-degree road safety and public education platform’, the event combines learning, hands-on experiences and community engagement with the aim of bringing practical road safety experiences closer to the public, helping motorists better understand vehicle safety, recognise everyday driving risks and appreciate the importance of keeping their vehicles roadworthy.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and education plays an important role in helping motorists make safer decisions on the road. Through GiCheck Auto Weekend, we want to give the public practical opportunities to experience and understand road safety issues, including the serious consequences of impaired driving, so that these lessons can translate into safer behaviour behind the wheel,” said Mahmood Razak Bahman, Puspakom’s CEO.

Activities that are wajib to try out are the DUI (Driving Under the Influence) simulation experience and the Slalom and ADAS demo. In the former, visitors can safely experience the effects of DUI of alcohol and drugs, while the latter shows how modern safety technologies work in real-world driving scenarios. Many of us have ADAS features in our cars, but have you felt them working before?

The road safety zone will also have seat belt convincer demos, blind spot awareness activities, tyre safety demos, slalom driving and braking demos, talk shows by subject matter experts, ADAS and modern vehicle safety tech showcases, and safe driving educational activities for both adults and children.

The kids zone will have a mini driving circuit, remote control crawler activities, sand art sessions and interactive road safety learning experiences. Visitors can also explore pre-owned cars by Carro and get their vehicles inspected on-site by Puspakom. B2, B5 (MV15), B7 and Private Vehicle Inspection (PVI) tests are available – book your slot at www.GiCheck.my.

Participating brands include EON, Bank Muamalat, Modenas, Fire Fighter, Karcher, 70mai, Lim Tayar and Pos Malaysia, with more coming onboard. The lucky draw’s main prize is a Modenas Kriss 110 motorcycle.

In keeping with the Merdeka spirit, the event will also have Merdeka Zone contests, ‘Merdeka Wishes on Wheels’ community activities and interactive patriotic engagement sessions for families and children. It will be a fun and educational event for all, so mark your calendars and bring the family.