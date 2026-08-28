Teresa Kok urges DBKL to study Bukit Jalil, Sri Petaling, Old Klang Road congestion, suggests double-deck road

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 August 2026 10:37 am

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has in a Facebook post yesterday urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to study increasing congestion in Bukit Jalil, Sri Petaling and Old Klang Road.

“I welcome the statement of KL mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud during a townhall session with Bangsar residents on August 24. The move by DBKL to conduct a six-month study to assess the capacity of existing roads, infrastructure and utilities to accommodate rapid development in Bangsar is a very appropriate action.

“The increasingly critical traffic congestion problem in Bukit Jalil and Sri Petaling is caused by the lack of adequate public transport access, especially the LRT/MRT station network in new focus areas. Although the existing road network cannot be expanded any further, DBKL is still seen to be approving high-density development projects in the area,” she said.

Kok also requested the federal government and DBKL to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed 17,000-unit Bandar Madani project in Bukit Jalil, which she said “has sparked deep concerns and anxiety among local residents”.

Anyone who’s ever had the (mis) fortune of being on Old Klang Road during peak times will know how bad the jams are there, exacerbated by the controversial are-they-in-use-or-are-they-not bus lanes, illegally-parked vehicles and the many traffic light junctions. There are often bottlenecks where the thoroughfare is reduced to just one or two lanes.

“According to statistics, the total traffic flow on Old Klang Road during the 2026 Chinese New Year celebrations reached 200,000 vehicles per day, making it one of the busiest and densest routes in all of Kuala Lumpur.

“To overcome this issue, I urge DBKL to collaborate with the public works department (JKR) to study the need for the construction of an additional double-decker road or flyover to relieve congestion along Old Klang Road,” said the Seputeh MP.

“Overall, I urge the government and DBKL to present a comprehensive plan to upgrade existing infrastructure first before approving any new development projects in the future. Development should not sacrifice the quality of life of the people,” she added. What do you think? Would a double-decker road or flyover work?