Budi95 monthly quota increased to 300 litres from Sept 1, Budi Madani Diesel to 400 litres – PM Anwar

In Local News / by Paul Tan / 30 August 2026 5:01 pm

Prime minister and finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that the government will increase the monthly Budi Madani fuel subsidy quotas from September 1. The monthly quota for subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi95 scheme goes up from the current 200 litres to 300 litres, and as the Budi Madani Diesel base quota is shared with Budi95, diesel users get the same uplift – with the ceiling for approved pick-up truck and jeep users rising from 300 litres to 400 litres.

The announcement was made in the prime minister’s Merdeka address today. Anwar said the government had decided to review the Budi Madani quota arrangements to ease the pressures of living costs and fuel price fluctuations on the rakyat.

For Budi95 users, this is a restoration rather than an increase – the scheme launched with a 300-litre monthly quota when RM1.99 per litre RON 95 was introduced last September, before the government trimmed it to 200 litres from April 1 as a temporary measure, citing the need to optimise subsidy distribution and curb misuse. Around 16 million Budi95 users stand to benefit from the reinstated quota, along with more than 500,000 Budi Madani Diesel users.

As a recap, the Budi Madani Diesel scheme introduced in July prices subsidised B10/B15 diesel at RM2.10 per litre for Malaysian citizens via MyKad. Its base quota is not a separate allocation – it’s shared with Budi95, so the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels collectively. On top of that, owners of pick-up trucks and jeeps used for work can apply for an additional 100 litres a month, and that ceiling now rises in tandem – from a maximum of 300 litres previously to 400 litres. In short, diesel users go from 200/300 litres (base/with approved top-up) to 300/400 litres.

The subsidised fuel prices themselves are unchanged – RON 95 at RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians with a valid driving licence under Budi95, and diesel at RM2.10 per litre under Budi Madani Diesel. Beyond the monthly quotas, users pay the prevailing unsubsidised prices, which stand at RM3.82 per litre for RON 95 and RM4.72 per litre for B10/B15 diesel this week.