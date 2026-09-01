2026 Honda WR-V launched in Malaysia – new 10-inch head unit, 360-degree cam, wireless charger; from RM95k

Honda Malaysia today launched the updated Honda WR-V, which receives exterior and interior revisions for the 2026 model year. These are being introduced over three years after the ‘Winsome Runabout Vehicle’ first went on sale here back in July 2023.

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To kick things off, the WR-V is now offered in just three variants, which is one less than four previously. The departing variant is the base S, meaning the E now takes its place as the entry-level offering.

Pricing for the E is RM94,900 on-the-road without insurance, which is actually RM1,000 less than original amount (RM95,900) the variant launched over three years ago. The V at RM98,900 and top-spec RS at RM104,900 are also down by RM1,000 and RM3,000 from their pre-update, original launch prices, respectively.

All three variants continue to feature a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The DOHC i-VTEC mill is mated to a CVT that drives the front wheels, enabling a top speed of 160 km/h. Meanwhile, 0-100 km/h acceleration times range from 11 to 11.2 seconds depending on the variant.

Visually, the WR-V looks the same as before, with the headlining change on the outside being a new two-tone paint scheme exclusive to the range-topping RS that pairs Blazing Red Pearl with a black roof.

Customers can also get Blazing Red Pearl without the black roof for all variants of the WR-V, with other options brought back being Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Stellar Diamond Pearl. It’s worth pointing out that compared to the pre-update model, Blazing Red Pearl replaces Ignite Red Metallic, while Crystal Black Pearl has been dropped from the palette.

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Moving on to kit, the previous RS’ chrome chequered grille has been replaced with an all-black unit as part of the update. All variants also receive 17-inch black alloy wheels (215/55R17 tyres), which means an upgrade for the E that came with 16s before.

On the inside, the RS gains red ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger as well as a 360-degree camera. For the V and RS, the seats are upholstered in leather, which is different from the pre-update model that had certain areas in fabric. As before, the V’s seats get blue contrast stitching while it is red for the RS.

Other notable updates involve the dashboard which now sports Dark Steel accents, while the seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit has been upgraded to a larger 10-inch system across all variants, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay coming as standard.

The rest of the kit list remains familiar, with the E coming with automatic halogen headlamps, remote engine start, keyless entry and start, a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, manual air-conditioning, fabric upholstery, four speakers, four airbags, the usual array of passive safety systems (VSA, ABS, EBD, hill start assist), two reverse sensors and a multi-angle reverse camera.

The Honda LaneWatch passenger-side blind spot camera also makes a return, as does the Honda Sensing suite that has been offered from the E onwards previously. The list of functions includes forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam and lead car departure notification.

Stepping up to the V adds things like LED exterior lighting, a leather steering wheel instead of urethane in the E, a leather centre console armrest (fabric in the E), single-zone automatic air-conditioning as well as two additional speakers for six total.

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For the RS, the premium paid gets you sequential turn signals at the front, black door handles, paddle shifters, two additional curtain airbags for a total of six and Honda Connect telematics. These are on top of the revisions mentioned earlier. Every WR-V comes with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty as well as free labour service for up to five times within 100,000 km or five years.

As you’d expect, Honda Malaysia also offers a range of Modulo accessories that can be optioned for any variant of the WR-V. The items in the catalogue include under spoilers, door visors, C-pillar decals, rear door sill garnish, boot lip lining protector, a cargo tray, a trunk organiser, front and rear dashcams, body coating, window coating, lock nuts and authorised window tint film.

“We are confident that the new WR-V will further strengthen our market presence, building on the strong momentum achieved since its Malaysian debut in 2023. The WR-V has received positive market acceptance, with more than 24,000 units on the road to date. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their continued trust, and we remain committed to delivering products that elevate their everyday mobility experiences,” said Narushi Yazaki, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

GALLERY: 2026 Honda WR-V official images

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GALLERY: 2026 Honda WR-V brochure

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