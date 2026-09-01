2026 Proton eMas 7 PHEV CKD now on sale – massage seats, no price difference, still from RM105,800

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 1 September 2026 3:55 pm

Having previewed the car almost exactly a month ago, Proton has very quietly introduced the locally-assembled eMas 7 PHEV in Malaysia. It did so without a press release or a post to speak of, but with an updated website and pricing effective last Wednesday, August 26. A quick check with a company spokesperson confirmed that this was the case.

That pricing is – surprise, surprise – exactly the same as before, with the base Prime kicking things off at RM105,800 on-the-road without insurance. Next up is the Premium that retails at RM119,800, while the Premium Plus with the bigger battery tops the list at RM125,800.

Included in these figures is the RM4,000 launch rebate that was supposed to be limited to the first 5,000 customers, but with sales likely having surpassed that figure in the past month, it’s safe to say it has been extended indefinitely. You also get a six-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

That prices are unchanged is a little disappointing, given that the eMas 7 EV was made cheaper with the move to local assembly, by up to RM6,000. Still, you do at least get one new piece of added kit for the Premium and Premium Plus models, which we’ll get to later.

Mechanically, the eMas 7 PHEV is no change, continuing with a 218 PS/262 Nm front motor, a 99 PS/125 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-BFN naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine and a single-speed, 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). Total output is rated at 262 PS and 262 Nm of torque, thanks to the engine being able to clutch in to drive the car at higher speeds.

The Prime and Premium both get an 18.4 kWh CATL LFP battery and deliver an EV range of 83 km on the WLTP cycle; add that to the 51 litre fuel tank and total range grows to 943 km. The Premium Plus gains a 29.8 kWh Aegis short blade pack that boosts EV range to a useful 136 km and the combined range to 996 km. By dint of its heavier battery, it’s also slightly slower to 100 km/h, taking 8.2 seconds as opposed to eight seconds flat for the others.

As for charging, the Prime and Premium support up to 30 kW of DC fast charging power and take 20 minutes to be topped up from 30 to 80%. The Premium Plus, meanwhile, can accept up to 60 kW and can be charged to the same amount in just 16 minutes. All models are capped to 6.6 kW of AC charging.

Equipment-wise, the Prime is exactly the same as before, coming with full-LED lighting, 18-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, keyless entry with proximity locking/unlocking, a 10.2-inch instrument display, a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual faux leather seats, auto air-con, six speakers and a reverse camera.

The CKD Premium and Premium Plus, meanwhile, gain seat massage in addition to the usual ventilation function. Beyond that, they continue to add on a front light bar, 19-inch multi-spoke alloys, a head-up display, a Qi wireless charger, power-adjustable front seats, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Flyme Audio sound system, a 360-degre camera setup, a rear armrest with cupholders, a retractable tonneau cover and a powered tailgate. The Premium Plus throws on a panoramic sunroof.

All models come as standard with six airbags and a list of driver assists that include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, front departure alert, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam.

The Premium and Premium Plus add a front centre airbag (seven airbags in total) and rear radar sensors to enable blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and a door opening warning. A rear seat reminder and front parking sensors (rear sensor are fitted as standard, of course) are also added.

GALLERY: 2026 Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium CKD

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