2027 Mitsubishi Pajero teased again before Sept 2 debut

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / 1 September 2026 3:51 pm

Before the fifth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero makes its debut tomorrow on September 2, 2026, the Japanese automaker has dropped another teaser. This time, we’re being shown a little more of the exterior design cues that will be present on the off-road SUV with close ties to the Triton pick-up truck.

In the 21-second teaser is a shadowy look at the Pajero’s front end, which looks to feature a sculpted bonnet to blend in with the attention-grabbing lighting signature. This is followed by a look at rearmost pillars of the SUV that are very upright and accompanied by decorative trim and flared hips.

The front wings also appear to be flared to accentuate the vehicle’s width, with the décor piece in this area being rugged-looking with model script embossed at the top. Next comes the front light signature that is reminiscent of the Xforce, albeit with a full-width light bar connecting the clusters on either side.

The parting shot is of the Pajero’s tailgate that has the model’s name imprinted on it between the Mitsubishi logo and what we assume is a number plate recess. Judging by what we can see, the tailgate sticks out a little further from the rear glass and there doesn’t appear to be a spare wheel holder like on previous Pajero generations.

Recapping what we already know, the Pajero will use a pure ladder-frame construction and is expected to share turbodiesel power with the Triton. Confirmed features include the brand’s Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) as well as the Multi Meter with digital screens in a traditional pod gauge.