Budi95 and Diesel quota reinstated to 300L from today – extra 100L for pick-up trucks, jeeps; no need to reapply

Danny Tan

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If you somehow missed it, Budi Madani subsidised fuel quotas have been reinstated to 300 litres from 200 litres, effective today, September 1. It was announced by prime minister and finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his Merdeka Eve address, and there’s now a press release and official graphics to go along with it.

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The adjustment will be automatic for recipients of Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) and Budi Madani Diesel, subject to each individual’s eligibility. The government says that up to 16 million users are enjoying RON95 petrol at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre, and from that total, over 700,000 also enjoy subsidised diesel at RM2.10 per litre.

Over half a million of private diesel pick-up truck and jeep owners can apply for an additional 100 litres of subsidised fuel per month – with this, total monthly quota will be 400 litres. Those who have already been approved will have their quotas automatically adjusted – if you’re in this category but are yet to apply, you can do so at www.budimadani.gov.my.

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“The restoration of monthly eligibility limits take into account more orderly management of supplies, stricter enforcement, the country’s strong economic performance and the government’s ability to afford it. The move also considers the needs of the rakyat who have to travel long distances for daily living and petty traders who depend on their vehicle to make a living,” the statement read.

“The Madani government will continue to ensure that fuel subsidy will be channeled to Malaysians who are eligible, while strengthening efforts to curb leakage, smuggling and misuse,” it added.

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To recap, Budi95 launched with a 300L monthly quota in September 2025, before the government trimmed it to 200 litres from April this year as a temporary measure, citing the need to optimise subsidy distribution and curb misuse. Budi Diesel kicked off in July. Its base quota is not a separate allocation, but is shared with Budi95, so the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels. As mentioned, one can apply for an extra 100L.

How much fuel do you use a month? In July, PMX said that less than 1% of Budi95 users consistently consumed over 200L a month between October 2025 and May 2026, and on average petrol consumption stood at around 100 litres per month.

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