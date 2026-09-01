Geely Starray EM-i AWD – 299 PS, 412 Nm, 130 km WLTP EV, 1,065 km total, coming to Proton eMas 7 PHEV too?

Geely has announced that the Starray EM-i – known to you and me as the Proton eMas 7 PHEV – will receive a range-topping all-wheel-drive variant starting in Australia, with the first units landing in showrooms Down Under in mid-September. This new version adds an electric motor at the rear axle to offer a bit more power and traction.

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How much more power? Try 109 PS and 150 Nm, which is what the rear motor brings to the table. Combine this with the 218 PS/262 Nm front motor, the 99 PS/125 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15 naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine and the single-speed, 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), however, and the total is literally less than the sum of its parts.

In fact, the Inspire AWD trim, as it’s called, makes 299 PS and 412 Nm which, while certainly hefty, is only 37 PS more than the front-wheel-drive model. Still, that’s enough to get the car from zero to 100 km/h nearly two whole seconds quicker, in 6.3 seconds.

Utilising the largest available 29.8 kWh Aegis short blade LFP battery, the Inspire AWD trim naturally offers slightly less electric range compared to the regular Inspire – 130 km instead of 136 km on the WLTP cycle. But it counters with a significantly larger 60 litre fuel tank (versus 51 litres for the FWD models), so its total range is quite a bit further at 1,065 km (versus 996 km for the Inspire).

Combined fuel consumption is of course slightly higher at 1.7 litres per 100 km, compared to 1.6 litres per 100 km for the Inspire and 2.5 litres per 100 km for the base Complete with the smaller 18.4 kWh CATL battery. Australian models with the bigger pack can accept slightly higher DC fast charging power than the eMas 7 PHEV at 78 kW (60 kW for the Proton), although AC charging remains capped at 6.6 kW.

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Beyond the mechanicals, the Inspire AWD gains new Snow and Off-road drive modes, adding to the usual Pure, Hybrid and Power settings. The rear suspension has also been redesigned to fit the new motor with a five-link design versus the FWD’s four links, claimed to improve ride comfort, handling and stability.

The list of equipment is otherwise identical to the standard Inspire, with highlights that include 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, a 10.2-inch instrument display, a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, powered, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Flyme Audio sound system, a 360-degree camera setup, a full complement of driver assists and a powered tailgate.

In Australia, the Inspire AWD is priced at AU$44,990 (RM130,200), versus AU$41,490 (RM120,100) for the Inspire. Could we see the all-paw version being offered on the eMas 7 PHEV? It’s certainly possible, although Malaysians aren’t exactly big buyers of AWD SUVs (they would always like more power, however), and the addition of a rear motor would likely push the price beyond RM130,000. Still, would you like to see it here?

GALLERY: Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus CKD

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