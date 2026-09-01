Honda and Nissan enter joint development agreement for ECUs used in next-gen SDVs starting from FY2029

Honda and Nissan have announced a joint development agreement to standardise multiple electronic control units (ECUs) that will feature in next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Both parties will also work together on the in-vehicle operating system, key parts of the middleware and vehicle control software that run on these ECUs.

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The jointly-developed ECUs and software will be part of the electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture that is planned for application in future SDVs from both Japanese automakers beginning from fiscal year 2029 onward.

This agreement is part of an ongoing strategic partnership between both parties, which will continue to explore opportunities for collaboration across a range of areas to accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality and help realize a future with zero traffic fatalities involving their vehicles. This partnership has been in place prior to the termination of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the possibility of a merger in February last year.

“In particular, the software domain centered on SDVs, which is key to vehicle intelligence and electrification, has been identified as an important area of collaboration, given the rapid pace of technological innovation and the need to strengthen competitiveness through improved R&D speed and investment efficiency,” read the joint press release.

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