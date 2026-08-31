Honda City facelift public preview – SS2 Durian Wonderland, Alamanda, MyTOWN, Sunway Pyramid

Curious about the new Honda City? Here’s your chance to be among the first to see it in the metal. Honda Malaysia is holding a series of public previews of the facelifted City across the Klang Valley and Putrajaya this September 4-6 – ahead of the sedan’s official launch.

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The heavily restyled City is already open for booking, and there’s plenty that’s new to see up close: a sharper front end with slimmer LED headlights and a light-bar connected grille on higher grades, a redesigned rear bumper, new turbine-style 16-inch alloys on the RS, plus a larger 10-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting and newly-added blind spot monitoring inside.

Powertrains are headlined by the e:HEV hybrid – 109 PS and a stout 253 Nm of instant electric torque – flying Honda Malaysia’s “Hybrid Done Right” banner.

Four venues are on the calendar, so there’s one near you:

📍 Dking SS2 @ Durian Wonderland, SS2, Petaling Jaya – September 4-6, open 24 hours

– September 4-6, open 24 hours 📍 Alamanda, Putrajaya (North Entrance, Esplanade) – September 4, 10am-10pm

(North Entrance, Esplanade) – September 4, 10am-10pm 📍 MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur (East Entrance) – September 5, 10am-10pm

(East Entrance) – September 5, 10am-10pm 📍 Sunway Pyramid, Selangor (Orange Entrance) – September 6, 10am-10pm

Yes, you read that right – the SS2 stop runs round the clock at the famous Durian Wonderland, so you can size up the new City over a late-night durian session. The mall stops at Alamanda, MyTOWN and Sunway Pyramid each run for a day from 10am to 10pm.

Drop by, have a good look at the new design, and speak to the Honda Malaysia crew about variants, booking details and current offers. Terms and conditions apply.

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