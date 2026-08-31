Honda City facelift public preview – SS2 Durian Wonderland, Alamanda, MyTOWN, Sunway Pyramid

Paul Tan

Be the first to get closer to the new Honda City - preview roadshows

Curious about the new Honda City? Here’s your chance to be among the first to see it in the metal. Honda Malaysia is holding a series of public previews of the facelifted City across the Klang Valley and Putrajaya this September 4-6 – ahead of the sedan’s official launch.

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The heavily restyled City is already open for booking, and there’s plenty that’s new to see up close: a sharper front end with slimmer LED headlights and a light-bar connected grille on higher grades, a redesigned rear bumper, new turbine-style 16-inch alloys on the RS, plus a larger 10-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting and newly-added blind spot monitoring inside.

Powertrains are headlined by the e:HEV hybrid – 109 PS and a stout 253 Nm of instant electric torque – flying Honda Malaysia’s “Hybrid Done Right” banner.

Four venues are on the calendar, so there’s one near you:

  • 📍 Dking SS2 @ Durian Wonderland, SS2, Petaling Jaya – September 4-6, open 24 hours
  • 📍 Alamanda, Putrajaya (North Entrance, Esplanade) – September 4, 10am-10pm
  • 📍 MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur (East Entrance) – September 5, 10am-10pm
  • 📍 Sunway Pyramid, Selangor (Orange Entrance) – September 6, 10am-10pm

Yes, you read that right – the SS2 stop runs round the clock at the famous Durian Wonderland, so you can size up the new City over a late-night durian session. The mall stops at Alamanda, MyTOWN and Sunway Pyramid each run for a day from 10am to 10pm.

Drop by, have a good look at the new design, and speak to the Honda Malaysia crew about variants, booking details and current offers. Terms and conditions apply.

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