Jaecoo J5 EV Roadshow at AEON AU2 Setiawangsa, Sept 1-6 – see and test drive the 402 km EV SUV

Discover it. Experience it. Drive it. The Jaecoo J5 EV Roadshow by Omoda Jaecoo Carro is happening at AEON AU2 Setiawangsa from September 1-6 – and with the electric SUV’s official launch set for September 2, visitors will be among the very first in Malaysia to see it as a launched, priced car.

Better still, the J5 EV is available for test drive at the roadshow, so this isn’t a look-but-don’t-touch affair – you can get behind the wheel and feel the instant electric torque for yourself.

A quick recap of what you’ll be driving. The locally-assembled J5 EV packs a 211 PS/288 Nm front motor for a 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time, drawing from a 58.9 kWh CATL LFP battery good for up to 402 km of WLTP-rated range. DC fast charging at up to 130 kW handles a 30-80% top-up in about 28 minutes, and there’s a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load function to power your gear on the go.

Sized alongside the Honda HR-V and Proton X50, the J5 EV stands apart with its famously pet-friendly cabin – TÜV-certified anti-bacterial, scratch-resistant and low-VOC upholstery – plus a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen and an 8.88-inch digital cluster. Estimated pricing from bookings stands at RM125,000, with the final figure to be revealed at launch.

📅 1-6 September 2026

📍 AEON AU2 Setiawangsa

Drop by, take the test drive, and speak to the Omoda Jaecoo Carro crew about booking details, launch offers and delivery timing. If you’ve been waiting for an electric SUV that fits family, pets and budget alike, this is the week to meet it in person.