Renting vehicles out to Rohingya without valid driving licences: 34 owners in Kelantan brought to court

According to a report by NST, 34 individuals in Kelantan have recently been brought to court for various offences, including renting out their vehicles to Rohingya without valid driving licences.

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Kelantan road transport department (JPJ) director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said the cases, recorded as of June under Op PeWA (Operasi Pemandu Warga Asing), resulted in total fines of RM34,000.

He added that 85% of foreign offenders detected during the operation from January to June were Rohingya. In June alone, out of 180 vehicles inspected, 105 were seized. “Some 201 notices were issued, involving 439 offences. The highest offence was driving without a competent driving licence (LMM), involving 210 cases, followed by misuse of the motor vehicle licence (LKM or road tax), with 105 cases,” said Misuari.

On a wider scope, overall enforcement efforts during the January-June period saw 576 vehicles being inspected, 457 seized and 908 summonses issued. Misuari noted that Rohingya were not permitted to drive in Malaysia without a valid LLM. The ministry of transport clarified in June that Rohingya refugees holding United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards are not eligible to obtain Malaysian driving licences.

Misuari also warned vehicle owners who rented out or lent their vehicles to people without valid driving licences can be be prosecuted under Section 23(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987. “Vehicles will also be seized immediately if they are found to have been involved in offences. We urge the public not to be blinded by rental profits, as stern action will continue to be taken to safeguard the safety of all road users,” he said.

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