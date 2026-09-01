Sapura, ZZ Tech inaugurate SIB ZZT plant in Gurun, Kedah – produces battery cans, lids for export markets

In March 2025, automotive component maker Sapura Industrial Berhad (SIB) signed an MoU with Zhejiang Zhongze Precision Technology Co Ltd (ZZ Tech) to make EV battery components in Malaysia, and a joint-venture was announced two months later. Now we know the plant is located in Gurun.

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It’s called the SIB ZZT plant, and it manufactures precision battery cans and lids for energy storage applications. The export-oriented manufacturing hub is equipped with advanced smart manufacturing technologies, including automation and end-to-end traceability.

“SIB ZZT is an important addition to Kedah’s growing advanced manufacturing and energy ecosystem, strengthening local capabilities while supporting regional and international markets,” said Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

SIB said in a release that the project is expected to create over 200 jobs, generate opportunities for local suppliers and supporting industries, promote technology transfer, develop Malaysia’s manufacturing capabilities and spur long-term industrial growth.

“The inauguration of the SIB ZZT manufacturing plant marks an important milestone in Sapura Industrial Berhad’s growth journey. Building on decades of manufacturing expertise, SIB ZZT represents our strategic diversification into precision energy component manufacturing and a new platform for long-term growth.

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“Through innovation, collaboration and advanced manufacturing, we aim to create lasting value while contributing to Malaysia’s growing energy manufacturing ecosystem,” said SIB MD Datuk Syed Izuan Syed Kamarulbahrin.

“Malaysia offers a strong manufacturing foundation, while Sapura Industrial Berhad brings extensive industry experience and operational excellence.

“Together with ZZ Tech’s technology and expertise, we are building a competitive precision energy component manufacturing base in Malaysia to serve regional and global markets,” said ZZ Tech chairman Wu Shang.

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