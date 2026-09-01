Teksi Madani programme expanded to Sarawak – red Proton S70 with ‘GET’ white plates, Flagship X variant

The transport ministry has expanded the Teksi Madani national renewed taxi programme to Sarawak. The programme – launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in July – features the Proton S70 in red with special ‘GET’ white EV-style plates. GET stands for Gabungan E-hailing dan Teksi.

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The government says that the expansion of Teksi Madani to Sarawak aims to enhance the welfare of drivers and the quality of public transport in the state. Deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, who officiated the event in Kuching last week, said that taxi drivers are offered four benefits with the programme.

The chief benefit is the Proton S70, which is described as more modern, safe and efficient. The launch in KL featured the S70 in mid-rung Premium spec, but the car we see here seems to be the range-topping Flagship X with its black bodykit and larger 17-inch wheels.

With Teksi Madani, there’s also a new (and not very distinct) identity for taxis, which does without a ‘topper’ on the roof, but uses the special ‘GET’ number plate and digital taxi meters.

Hasbi added that the process of periodic inspection of licensed vehicles has also been improved by giving priority to taxis. He said that drivers are provided with more flexible financing options either through hire purchase schemes or leasing packages, according to their capabilities.

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Hasbi revealed that currently, there are 446 taxi drivers, 7,326 e-hailing drivers and 170 rental car drivers registered under Sarawak’s commercial vehicle licensing board (LPKP). The programme is a strategic cooperation between LPKP Sarawak, Perkeso, Grab and Proton. Click the links to read more on the scheme, the car and the number plate.

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