15-20 children caught riding basikal lajak dangerously in Kajang – several flee, abandon bicycles

Mohan K Ramanujam

15-20 children caught riding basikal lajak dangerously in Kajang – several flee, abandon bicycles

Around 15 to 20 children were found riding basikal lajak and performing dangerous stunts on public roads in Taman Saujana Impian, Kajang, prompting police intervention following a public complaint. Kajang District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (JSPT) said it received information regarding the group before enforcement personnel from the Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) JSPT were dispatched to the area.

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Upon arrival, police found the children gathered with their basikal lajak and carrying out various dangerous manoeuvres that could have endangered themselves and other road users. Several of the children fled after noticing the police, abandoning their bicycles behind at the scene.

15-20 children caught riding basikal lajak dangerously in Kajang – several flee, abandon bicycles

Police have since reminded parents to keep a close eye on their children’s activities, particularly when they are outside the home. Parents are also urged to explain the dangers associated with basikal lajak, dangerous stunts and reckless riding on public roads, while encouraging children to cycle only in safe, designated areas.

They should also regularly remind their children about road safety and ensure that their bicycles are in safe and suitable condition. “Parents are advised to increase supervision of their children and not allow them to engage in basikal lajak activities on public roads to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of the children and other road users,” police said.

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