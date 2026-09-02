Honda Malaysia September 2026 promo – up to RM12k off; WR-V, HR-V, CR-V, Civic and City Hatchback included

In Cars, Honda, Sales & Promotions / by Danny Tan / 2 September 2026 5:21 pm

Some are saying that now is the best time to buy a car, due to the competitive market. Well, Honda Malaysia’s eye-catching rebates are certainly backing that up.

The company’s ‘One Spirit, More To Celebrate’ promo for this month is offering up to RM12,000 in cash rebates. And that’s the official discount from Honda Malaysia; we’ve seen higher figures in ads by SAs, so do your homework.

Surprisingly, the e:N1 a.k.a. ‘HR-V EV’- with its RM34,000 discount – disappeared from the list last month, so they’re all accounted for.

What’s left are HM’s bread and butter CKD models made in 2026, except for the City. Looks like Honda has managed to successfully clear stock before the facelift arrives (debut this week). The City Hatchback is here though, and all five variants get RM8,000 off.

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If you prefer (who doesn’t?), and have budget (not all, unfortunately) for the Civic, the still-so-desirable FE comes with a September discount of RM10,000 for the E and V variants, and RM12,000 for the RS petrol and RS e:HEV.

Kicking off things for Honda’s SUV family is the WR-V, which has a RM5,000 rebate for all three variants. Yup, there’s now just three variants instead of four in a just-announced minor revision, which brings new kit and lower prices.

The HR-V’s S and E get RM10,000 off this month, but opt for the V with 360 camera and it’s ‘just’ RM8,000. If you want the e:HEV RS, the 360 camera variant gets RM11,000 off.

Finally, CR-V buyers will get either RM9,000 off for the hybrid variants (e:HEV E, e:HEV RS) or RM12,000 off for the pure petrol V spec. These discounts are for vehicles registered from now till September 30. The recently-launched RM278k Prelude isn’t in the list, of course.