Jaecoo J5 EV launched in Malaysia – 402 km range, 0-100 in 7.7s, CKD for RM118,800, RM10k more than ICE

Jaecoo Auto Malaysia launched the Jaecoo J5 EV today, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle. The EV version of J5 SUV – younger brother of the breakthrough J7 – is priced at RM118,800 on-the-road without insurance, which is lower than the RM125,000 estimated price that was announced when order books opened in July.

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That makes the J5 EV’s RRP around RM10k costlier than its petrol-powered sibling, which single 2WD variant goes for RM108,000 nett without on-the-road costs and insurance. Both J5s are CKD locally assembled at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam.

Powering the J5 EV’s front wheels is a motor with 211 PS (155 kW) and 288 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds and top speed of 175 km/h. The battery is a 58.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit from CATL that provides 402 km WLTP range. By the way, our J5 EV gets a bigger battery than Thailand (50.6 kWh) but a smaller one compared to Indonesia (60.9 kWh).

As for charging, the DC max rate is 130 kW, and getting from 30-80% state of charge (SoC) takes 28 minutes. AC charging peaks at 11 kW (10-100% SoC in around seven hours) and the Jaecoo has vehicle-to-load (V2L) output of 3.3 kW to power your appliances.

Measuring 4,380 mm long and 1,860 mm wide with a 2,620 mm wheelbase, Jaecoo’s first EV is a B-segment SUV comparable in size with the likes of the Honda HR-V, Proton X50 and Chery Tiggo Cross. If you’re thinking in EV terms, BYD Atto 2. Ground clearance is 174 mm, if you need to know. Boot volume is 480 litres, expandable to 1,284 litres with the rear seats folded. The lack of an engine up front has freed up space for a 35-litre frunk.

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The biggest exterior difference between EV and ICE J5s is in the face – the one that requires less cooling sports a slim closed-off grille with the Jaecoo logo in it, and a rectangular lower intake with an active shutter, perforated sections and discreet air curtains.

The 18-inch wheels have a two-tone aero design (235/55 Giti tyres), while the charging port is located on the driver’s side front fender. There’s an ‘EV’ badge on the tailgate. The EV’s face is a big departure from the large waterfall grille look that we’ve become accustomed to from Jaecoo – what do you think?

Inside, the J5 EV gets the same 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen as the ICE. The TÜV-certified, pet-friendly, anti-bacterial, scratch-resistant and low-VOC faux leather upholstery is also present, albeit with blue piping and stitching.

Other features include powered front seats with ventilation, a 1.45m panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 50W wireless charging pad, ‘540-degree’ surround view camera and powered tailgate. Double-glazed front windows and heated wing mirrors with memory are nice little luxuries, and the ICE J5’s in-car karaoke mode is here too.

There are also Pet and Camping climate control modes – which along with the V2L, frunk and upholstery – would make it a well-suited car for those who hang out at Parc Subang Jaya, the launch venue.

As for safety, there are six airbags and the ‘Level 2+’ ADAS pack includes driver assists such as AEB, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Vehicle Departure Alert and Integrated Cruise Assist.

Also in the pack are Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Braking, Traffic Jam Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Door Opening Warning, Active Speed Limiter, Rear Collision Warning, Multi-Collision Braking and Emergency Lane Keeping Assist.

Coming in Alpine Green, Fjord Grey and Carbon Crystal Black colours the Jaecoo J5 EV is priced at RM118,800 on-the-road without insurance, which is around RM10k higher than its ICE sister.. The vehicle warranty is for seven years or 150,000 km, and there’s a separate 10-year or 200,000 km EV battery warranty So, what do you think of the Jaecoo J5 EV’s looks and package?

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GALLERY: Jaecoo J5 EV launch

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