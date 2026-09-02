Malaysia acquires 263 military vehicles worth RM164.9m

263 military vehicles worth RM164.91 million are to be procured to enhance the Malaysian Army’s tactical mobility and reconnaissance capabilities. This comprises 163 Tedung 4×4 weapon carriers and 100 Kala high-mobility reconnaissance vehicles, with the platforms unveiled in their final Army green configuration during a ceremony involving Wangsa Maju-based industry partner High Point Worldwide.

Story continues after ad

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin officially named the two platforms during the event, where the vehicles were displayed publicly for the first time in their final configuration, reports The Defence Post. The procurement has been awarded through two contracts. The first, worth RM92.91 million, covers 163 Tedung vehicles, comprising 80 units configured to carry automatic grenade launchers and 83 units equipped for heavy machine gun duties.

The Tedung is based on the Brazilian Agrale Marruá AM250 double-cab transport and utility vehicle. It is powered by a 170 hp Cummins engine and features full-time four-wheel drive. According to the government, the platform can also be reconfigured for other roles, including command, communications and cannon towing, depending on future operational requirements.

Meanwhile, the second contract, valued at RM72 million, covers 100 Kala reconnaissance vehicles. The Kala features a buggy-style chassis designed for infantry reconnaissance missions and is powered by a Rotax 900 cc ACEI turbocharged engine producing up to 200 hp.

The vehicle can accommodate four fully equipped soldiers and is designed to provide high mobility over rugged terrain, making it suitable for reconnaissance and tactical movement in challenging environments. The purchase is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Malaysian Army’s mobility and battlefield reconnaissance capabilities, with the new platforms providing greater flexibility for a range of tactical missions.

Story continues after ad

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.