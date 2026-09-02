Malaysian fuel prices Sept 3 to 9, 2026 – prices down; diesel to RM4.67, RON95 to RM3.77, RON97 to RM4.25

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / 2 September 2026 6:11 pm

Being Wednesday, it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the finance ministry having announce fuel prices for the coming week of September 3 to 9. with that for both petrol and diesel fuels cheaper than last week.

First up, the price of unsubsidised B10/B15 diesel. The fuel will be priced at RM4.67 per litre, down five sen from the RM4.72 per litre price it was at last week. This means that Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen per litre more than B10/B15, is now priced at RM4.87 per litre.

Of course, as of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1, still shared with Budi95 (which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels). Private diesel pick-up truck and jeep owners can apply for an additional 100 litres of subsidised diesel per month, bringing the total monthly quota to 400 litres for them.

As for the price of unsubsidised RON 95, a five sen reduction brings the price down to RM3.77 per litre from the RM3.82 per litre it was at last week, while the price of RON 97 petrol has also gone down by five sen to RM4.25 per litre (RM4.30 per litre last week).

Meanwhile, subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 9, 2026. This is the 37th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 400th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.