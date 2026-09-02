Melaka state gov’t to subsidise motorcycle servicing for over 3,000 p-hailing riders, says chief minister

The Melaka state government says it will help ease the financial burden of over 3,000 p-hailing riders across the state by providing them with a subsidy for motorcycle maintenance. According to chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, this will help p-hailing workers access maintenance services at lower rates, Bernama reports.

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“Delivery riders who send their motorcycles for service will receive a subsidy of 20% to 30% off the total cost. Their welfare remains a priority for the state government, and this initiative aligns with the Melaka Sayang Rakyat (MeSRa) concept,” he said.

He said the allocation for the programme, which will involve selected motorcycle repair workshops appointed in each state constituency, will be tabled at the state exco meeting this week and will be officially announced next week, he said. “We will announce the registration process for qualified workshops alongside service providers such as Grab, Foodpanda, and Shopee later,” he explained.

Ab Rauf said the move is part of the state government’s efforts to show its appreciation for p-hailing workers, who play a vital role in facilitating the community’s daily affairs through digital platforms. He added that the digital economy has transformed lifestyles, business methods and employment patterns, and had made p-hailing a crucial sector within the ecosystem.

“Therefore, I take all these into account, resolve to address issues around them, and will review studies I conducted to assist those working to support their families through p-hailing,” he said, adding that the state is also exploring ways to expand Perkeso contributions for p-hailing workers to enhance their welfare protection.

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