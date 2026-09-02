Mercedes-Benz Malaysia appoints Kevin Barbian as its new COO, effective Sept 1 – replaces Nadia Trimmel

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Gerard Lye / 2 September 2026 10:05 am

Kevin Barbian (left), Nadia Trimmel (right)

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has announced the appointment of Kevin Barbian as its new COO, effective September 1, 2026.

With experience across business development, digitalisation and customer experience within Mercedes-Benz, Barbian began his career in 2011 as a business development consultant. He would later lead commercial telematics and business-to-business services before founding Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH in 2016, where he served as head of sales and marketing.

In the past decade, Barbian held leadership roles in IT and digital transformation, including as digital lead for Mercedes-Benz’s EQ division where he dealt with over-the-air (OTA) updates and on-demand functions. This was followed by the establishment and scaling of the digital, data and AI unit within the company’s IT customer services across multiple international hubs.

His most prior post involved leading the ‘Retail of the Future’ programme in Europe, overseeing its implementation in Germany and other markets – the programme reached Malaysia in September 2023.

“Malaysia is an important and dynamic market for Mercedes-Benz, with tremendous potential for continued growth and innovation. I look forward to building on the strong momentum of the business and working alongside our talented team and retail network to further enhance the customer journey. Our focus remains on delivering desirable products, seamless experiences and meaningful value to our customers,” said Barbian.

Barbian succeeds Nadia Trimmel, who moves on to her next assignment as sales director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK. She joined Mercedes-Benz Malaysia as vice president of sales and marketing in 2024 and oversaw the introduction ‘Retail of the Future’ programme as well as key product launches, the most recent being the electric CLA.

“My time in Malaysia has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. From my team and colleagues to our retail partners, customers, and stakeholders, the passion, commitment and resilience of those around me have made this chapter truly meaningful. I would like to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and extend a warm welcome to Kevin. Under his leadership, I am confident the business will build on its strong momentum and reach even greater heights in the years ahead,” commented Trimmel.