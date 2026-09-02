Mercedes-Benz Welcome Care – entrust your car with those who know it best; service packages from RM888

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 2 September 2026 2:20 pm

If your vehicle has never been serviced at an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre, now is the time to entrust it to the expert who know it best.

The Mercedes-Benz Welcome Care campaign is designed to introduce you to the confidence and peace of mind that comes with servicing your vehicle through the authorised Mercedes-Benz service network.

With basic lubricant service packages from just RM 888, rebates of up to 30% on selected replacement parts and labour services, a complimentary vehicle health check performed by Mercedes-Benz Certified Technicians, plus a complimentary car wash, the Mercedes-Benz Welcome Care campaign offer a great opportunity to ‘go official’ with your vehicle maintenance.

At an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre, your four-wheeled companion receives the highest standard of care. Certified Technicians are trained to the brand’s exacting standards, and you can be assured of Mercedes-Benz Genuine Parts and the latest specialised diagnostic tools to help maintain your vehicle’s performance, safety and long-term value.

Mercedes-Benz Welcome Care is available for a limited time*, so don’t miss this good opportunity to give your Mercedes-Benz the expert care it deserves. Book an appointment here.

*Terms and conditions apply