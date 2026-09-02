Qatar still planning for MotoGP, Formula 1 races despite regional tensions in Gulf

In Formula 1, International Bike News, International News, MotoGP, Motorsports / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 September 2026 11:59 am

Qatar is pressing ahead with preparations to host the MotoGP and Formula 1 races at Lusail International Circuit in November, despite continued uncertainty caused by the conflict in the region. Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) president Abdul Rahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai said preparations for both events remain on track, with MotoGP scheduled for November 8 and the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix set for November 29.

However, Formula 1 is expected to make a final decision on the Qatar race in mid-September. Should both the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds be unable to proceed, the 2026 F1 season could instead conclude in Europe. “Qatar has been safe for months now. Our airport is 100% operational, including transit flights between Asia and Europe. If you visit Qatar, you will see we are back to normal life, so we’re really looking forward to hosting races again soon,” Al Mannai said in a QMMF question-and-answer session.

He added that preparations for MotoGP are already underway, while discussions with Formula 1 are continuing. “We are up and running and preparing for MotoGP and it’s the same with our discussions with Formula One. Of course, there are things that we cannot predict. It’s difficult. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

“The situation has been fluid, even though it’s been really quiet so far. It depends on what happens in the next couple of months or so. “For us, we cannot stop the plans. We have to be ready. We are taking it one step at a time to see the situation and assess. But so far, everything is good. Everything is a go-ahead.”

The uncertainty follows the cancellation of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) Qatar round, originally scheduled for October 24, with the event moved to Europe. The developments also highlight how regional tensions have already affected the 2026 Formula 1 calendar. Bahrain’s race, originally scheduled to take place at Bahrain International Circuit, was cancelled earlier this season, with the event subsequently moved to Malaysia.

The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will take place at Sepang International Circuit from October 2-4, marking F1’s return to Sepang for the first time since 2017. The race will retain the Bahrain Grand Prix title despite being held in Malaysia.

With Bahrain now effectively relocated to Sepang, the outcome of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races remains important to the final shape of the 2026 F1 season. Qatar is currently scheduled for November 29, followed by Abu Dhabi on December 6. The regional conflict, which began with the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, has also affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and raised concerns over the security and stability of Gulf countries.