Thailand police focus on 10 major traffic offences linked to road accidents, increased fines

In Bikes, International Bike News, International News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 September 2026 10:09 am

Royal Thai police are focusing on 10 major traffic offences identified as key contributors to road accidents in the country, with several offences carrying maximum fines that have increased significantly from previous levels. Offences include speeding, running red lights, failing to stop at pedestrian crossings, using a mobile phone while driving, driving against traffic, riding without a helmet, failing to wear a seat belt, not carrying a driving licence, drink-driving and driving without due regard for road safety.

Motorists caught speeding now face a maximum fine of 4,000 baht (approximately RM492), compared with 1,000 baht (RM123) previously. The same maximum fine applies to motorists who run red lights.

Drivers who fail to stop and give way to pedestrians at designated crossings can also be fined up to 4,000 baht, while using a mobile phone while driving without approved hands-free equipment carries the same maximum penalty. Meanwhile, the maximum fine for driving against traffic has been raised to 2,000 baht (RM246), up from 500 baht (RM61) previously.

Motorcycle riders and pillion passengers who fail to wear helmets can be fined up to 2,000 baht, while drivers and passengers who fail to wear seat belts face the same maximum fine. Those who fail to carry their driving licence can be fined up to 1,000 baht (RM123) and may also face imprisonment of up to one month.

Drink-driving carries significantly heavier penalties, with offenders facing fines ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 baht (approximately RM615 to RM2,460), or imprisonment of up to one year, depending on the circumstances of the offence. The same fine range and potential one-year prison sentence applies to motorists found driving without due regard for the safety of others.

The focus on these 10 offences reflects efforts by Thai authorities to curb dangerous driving behaviour and reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities in the country. Malaysian motorists are reminded that they are required to produce their physical driving licence in Thailand.