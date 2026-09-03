2026 BYD Atto 3 Performance teased for Malaysia – AWD with 449 PS, 570 Nm, 470 km WLTP, limited units only

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 3 September 2026 7:19 pm

When the facelifted BYD Atto 3 was launched in Malaysia in June, it was missing the all-wheel-drive range-topper, instead being offered only in front-wheel-drive Ultra and rear-wheel-drive Premium trims. Well, it turns out the AWD was to be offered later, as teased by Sime Motors dealer Beyond Auto.

The car, called the Performance, will make its public debut on September 10 at selected Beyond Auto showrooms, with only limited units being made available. It shares the Evo mechanical makeover with the Premium, with the addition of a front motor pushing outputs to 449 PS (330 kW) and 570 Nm of torque.

This is 136 PS (100 kW) and 190 Nm more than the already plenty brisk RWD car, pushing this milquetoast electric SUV from zero to 100 km/h in a scarcely believable 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 km/h.

BYD Atto 3 Premium

As per the Premium, the Performance has a 74.8 kWh Blade LFP battery, although the extra performance means its WLTP-rated range drops from 510 km to 470 km. Part of the under-the-skin revamp is an 800-volt electrical architecture, boosting DC fast charging power to 220 kW for a 10 to 80% top-up in just 25 minutes.

Beyond the extra power, the Performance should be almost identical to the Premium, sporting the same exterior and interior tweaks and the Evo’s 18-inch turbine alloy wheels. If the European market is any indication, the car should receive a head-up display to go along with the 8.8-inch instrument display and 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Premium facelift in Malaysia