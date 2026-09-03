Just a day after the new fifth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero was unveiled to the world, details and pricing for the Australian market have been released. Deliveries of this reborn 4×4 will kick off in December, a few months after it goes on sale in Thailand where it is built.

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A total of four variants will be offered Down Under – the GLS kicks things off in five- and seven-seater versions, priced at AU$68,490 (RM198,600) and AU$69,990 (RM202,900) respectively. The other two models are seven-seater only, these being the Exceed at AU$79,990 (RM231,900) and the GSR at AU$84,990 (RM246,400).

This means the Pajero undercuts the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that starts at AU$73,200 (RM212,300), but it’s also more expensive than the likes of the AU$58,990 (RM171,100) Ford Everest and the AU$65,990 (RM191,400) GWM Tank 500. Considering that both these rivals already cost well over RM300,000 in Malaysia, you’re looking at a seriously pricey SUV.

All that money buys you a switch from the third- and fourth-gen monocoque construction to a ladder-frame chassis, using the bones of the latest Triton. Essentially, the latest model is a consolidation of the full-fat Pajero and the discontinued pick-up-based Pajero Sport, and its dimensions lay this bare.

Despite the new model coming some 20 years after its predecessor, it’s only 20 mm longer (4,920 mm), 50 mm wider (1,925 mm) and 20 mm taller (1,910 mm), while its 2,870 mm wheelbase is 90 mm longer. Compared to the last third-gen Pajero Sport, the new Pajero is 95 mm longer, 110 mm wider and 85 mm taller and has a 70 mm longer wheelbase.

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The Pajero also uses the same engine as the Triton – a 2.4 litre 4N16 MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel, here with a revised variable geometry turbo and a water-cooled intercooler for a 10 Nm boost in torque to 204 PS and 480 Nm. It’s mated not to a six-speed automatic gearbox but a new eight-speed unit that is lighter and has a wider ratio spread. The engine adopts AdBlue injection and auto start/stop to reduce emissions and fuel consumption.

Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel drive with a mode selector knob is fitted as standard, as are a low-range transfer case and a rear locking differential. You also get Lancer Evolution-style Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) torque distribution and Active Yaw Control brake-activated torque vectoring.

The Pajero is suspended on double wishbones at the front and a five-link setup with a solid axle at the rear, plus coil springs all around. The frame is said to be significantly stiffer than the Pajero Sport’s, equipped with long-travel suspension with wider tracks, high-response dampers and anti-roll bars. Towing capacity reaches 3.5 tonnes braked, supported by Trailer Load Assist (TLA) that stabilises swaying through the throttle and brakes.

Designed based on the “Grand Charisma” theme, the new Pajero certainly looks tough, inspired by the original model’s solidity. The upright body with prominent flared fenders features T-shaped lighting signatures at the front and rear, playing a welcome and goodbye animation on the top-spec GSR. The “roll bar” forms the C-pillars, aping the thick pillars and raised rear roof of the first-gen three-door.

The strong horizontal theme continues on the inside, with chunky Pajero-branded grab handles on either side and a layered hand-stitched dashboard featuring a distinctive segmented design and a hidden upper glovebox. The instrument and infotainment displays, lifted straight from the Nissan Leaf, measure 12.3 or 14.3 inches, the latter incorporating a thin divider.

The graphics are at least unique to the Pajero, with the centre screen featuring an off-road display with an altimeter and pitch and roll inclinometers, harking back to past Pajero models. You also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera setup with a transparency view, a 27-watt USB-C ports and a 15-watt Qi wireless charger.

Base models feature manual seats and water-resistant fabric upholstery, with the Exceed adding leather, power adjustment and heating; the GSR’s seats are ventilated and can be had in a camel (tan) colour scheme. The boot measures 519 litres with the third-row seats folded, with an additional ten litres of underfloor storage.

The Pajero can also be had with a fridge, a panoramic sunroof, a digital rear-view mirror and a 12-speaker Yamaha Ultimate sound system. Extensive sound insulation and an acoustic windscreen and windows improve refinement.

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Safety-wise, the Pajero comes with eight airbags (including a driver’s knee airbag and a centre airbag) and MiPilot Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. Other driver assists include autonomous emergency braking front and rear, emergency stop assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, front and rear cross traffic alert, front departure alert, pedal misapplication control, traffic sign recognition, a driver attention monitor and a rear seat reminder.

Although the Pajero is set to be offered in 100 markets globally, don’t hold your breath for it to come to Malaysia. We missed the previous Pajero Sport, and elevated prices and a shrinking pick-up-based SUV market make the business case even harder to justify now. Even if it does get the green light, don’t expect it to arrive until at least a couple of years.

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