2027 MotoGP: Sepang Shakedown, official test confirmed – new 850 cc race bikes debut in December

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 September 2026 10:26 am

Pre-season testing schedule for the 2027 MotoGP championship is now confirmed, including two sessions at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. The marks the first opportunity to see the new-generation MotoGP machines starting at the Valencia Test on December 1, 2026 with new rider line-ups and the all-new 850 cc MotoGP racing motorcycles.

Following the Valencia Test, MotoGP heads to Malaysia for the first official track activities of the 2027 season. The Sepang Shakedown Test will take place on January 29 and 30, 2027, which is reserved for factory test riders and rookies.

This will be followed immediately by the official Sepang Test on January 31 and February 1, where all MotoGP riders and teams will get their first opportunity to test the new machinery together. -The second official MotoGP test will then take place at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, on February 6 and 7.

The 2027 MotoGP season will officially be launched in Brazil on February 21, with the Season Launch event taking place at Botafogo Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The opening race of the 2027 season will follow two weeks later, with the Thai Grand Prix scheduled for March 5 to 7 at Buriram.

Pre-season testing arrangements for Moto2 and Moto3 have also been confirmed, with all three sessions taking place at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain.

Moto2 will begin with a two-day private test on February 16 and 17, followed by the official Moto3 test on February 18 and 19. The Moto2 official test will then run on February 20 and 21.

The 2027 season represents a major technical change for MotoGP, with engine capacity reduced from the current 1,000 cc format to 850 cc. The new regulations will also introduce changes to areas including aerodynamics and engine performance, making the Valencia Test the first chance for riders to experience the new-generation machines on track.