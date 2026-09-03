Carro Care body & paint promo – 30% off full car respray from RM2,100, free naxPro kit worth RM270

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 3 September 2026 10:07 pm

Faded clear coat, swirl marks, that one scratch you’ve learned to ignore – paint is usually the first thing to make a perfectly good car feel old. A full respray fixes all of that in one go, returning that showroom shine for a fraction of what a new car would cost you.

If you’ve been putting it off, Carro Care’s body & paint promo runs until October 31, 2026. A full car respray is going for 30% off, priced from RM2,100 – and every respray comes with a set of naxPro car grooming products worth RM270, so you can keep that fresh coat looking its best long after your car rolls out of the paint booth.

Booking is simple – click here, fill in your name and contact details, and the Carro Care team will get in touch to sort out your quote and slot.

The work is done at Carro Care’s dedicated body & paint centre in Taman Perindustrian Puchong.

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

Still on the fence? Watch what a full respray did for this Perodua Myvi – the owner sent it in for the complete treatment, and the before-and-after speaks for itself.

Remember, the 30% discount and free naxPro kit are only on the table until October 31, 2026 – submit your details here to lock in the promo price.