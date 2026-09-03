Chery Q EV spied in Malaysia again – Proton eMas 5 rival with 122 PS, 400 km NEDC range launching soon?

In Cars, Chery, Spyshots / by Jonathan Lee / 3 September 2026 12:04 pm

The Chery Q appears to be nearing its Malaysian launch, with a prototype being spotted on local roads again, this time by Threads user ezzuanaz_. The electric B-segment hatchback looks ready to take on the popular Proton eMas 5, the country’s best-selling EV.

While the right-hand-drive test mule now sports a wavy camouflage wrap, it’s not fooling anyone. The oval head- and taillights with dual-bar light signatures are very distinctive, as is the minimalist design. The car rides on four-spoke alloy wheels that appear to be the top-spec 17-inch option, shorn of their “star shield” aero covers.

The Q – named after the infamous QQ, a blatant copy of the Daewoo Matiz – wades into battle as one of the larger models in the class. Measuring 4,195 mm long, 1,811 mm wide and 1,573 mm tall, it’s 60 mm longer, six millimetres wider and seven millimetres lower than the eMas 5, while its 2,700 mm wheelbase is 50 mm longer.

In Thailand, the Q comes as standard with a rear motor making 122 PS (90 kW) and 115 Nm of torque. A 41.278 kWh LFP battery delivers 400 km of range on the outdated NEDC cycle (around 340 km on the WLTP cycle), with support for 85 kW of DC fast charging – topping it up from 30 to 80% in 16 minutes – and 6.6 kW of AC charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L). Power, range and DC charging figures are all up on the eMas 5, even in range-topping Premium trim.

Available features include an 8.8-inch instrument display, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, physical air-con controls, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, rear air vents, six speakers, a 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate. The boot measures 375 litres, with an additional 70 litres in front.

With the larger body and a higher specification, don’t expect the Q to be quite as cheap as the eMas 5, which is priced at RM56,800 for the Prime and RM69,800 for the Premium. Still, it should slide well under the RM100,000 mark. Would you choose this Chery over the Proton?