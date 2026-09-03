Geely EX2 gets five stars from Euro NCAP and ANCAP

In Cars, Geely, International News, Safety, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / 3 September 2026 11:34 am

The Geely EX2/E2/Xingyuan has finally been crash-tested, two full years after its 2024 birth in China. Sold in Malaysia as the Proton eMas 5, the little EV gets the full five stars from both the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) and the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP).

Just like the Geely EX5/Galaxy E5’s five-star Euro NCAP and ANCAP performance in April 2025, this rating may not necessarily apply to the Proton eMas 5 because the EX2 tested here has a front centre airbag (which the Proton doesn’t have) for a total of seven, and auto brake for the rear cross traffic alert (RCTA).

Our Proton eMas 5 has six airbags and although RCTA is standard, it has no rear AEB. The Proton has yet to be crash-tested by the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP).

Both Euro NCAP and ANCAP rated the vehicle 79% for safe driving, 72% for crash avoidance, 86% for crash protection and 95% for post-crash safety. Some noteworthy points from Euro NCAP include an AEB that scored “almost full marks in some and less than half in others”, poor driver’s leg protection due to pedal intrusion, and a seat belt that “partially slipped off the shoulder of the 10-year child dummy”.

Meanwhile, ANCAP noted that “some functions rely too heavily on interaction with the vehicle’s central screen interface”, that the ACC was unable to adapt for roundabouts and intersections, that “low-speed collision avoidance performance was mixed.”

Still, the overall full five-star safety rating stands, and you can pore through the full results below in the gallery.

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Geely EX2 Euro NCAP report

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Geely EX2 ANCAP report