Get Pecca leather upholstery for your car via the Jacar app – prices from as low as RM1,699 for first 50 bookings

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 3 September 2026 11:33 am

Have you ever marvelled at the comfort, aesthetics and craftsmanship of a new car’s seats? You know, the sort that leaves you refreshed and relaxed at the end of a long journey, and when you alight and peer closely, you note the eye-catching design and the quality of the stitching and material used?

You may even have wondered how nice it would be to have such upholstery in your car. Not only would it look good, but feel good to the touch – how the material feels on your skin or even through your clothes matters, and not all of us are ready to buy a new car all the time.

Guess what – chances are, you have, because millions have already sat on Pecca leather without knowing it. The Kepong-based, Bursa-listed automotive upholstery specialist has been making leather interiors for over a quarter of a century, with clients including most of Malaysia’s best-selling cars, and even airlines!

Now, thanks to Jacar, you can treat your car to what Pecca does best. The Jacar app connects reputable car care brands directly to customers – no middle-men, no surprise hidden fees, no sales tricks, no scams.

You can simply refurbish your seats or go for a full seat upgrade. Colour, perforation and stitching – your choice! The work will be carried out professionally at Jacar outlets, with factory-direct pricing and installation included.

What’s more, if you’re among the first 50 to book this via the Jacar app using the referral code PAUL1111, you’ll not only get free installation but unlock pricing from as low as RM1,699* for a five-seat vehicle (down from RM3,500).

So what are you waiting for? Download the Jacar app today and visit Pecca’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

*Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.