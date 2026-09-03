Hanging MRT grounding cable in Cheras damages cars, injures motorcyclist – train operations safe, unaffected

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 3 September 2026 7:30 pm

There was an incident in Cheras this morning, where an earthing cable was hanging from the MRT Kajang Line’s elevated track. The stray cable, between Sri Raya and Bandar Tun Hussein Onn stations, damaged a few vehicles passing below, according to Rapid KL.

The public transport operator said in a statement that it was informed that a motorcycle rider was injured. The rider was given emergency assistance before being ferried by ambulance to Hospital Kajang for further treatment.

Rapid KL said that upon receiving information about the incident, its technical team went to the location to inspect and take immediate action. The stray cable was moved to ensure that it no longer poses a risk to motorists. They found that the elevated track’s structure and systems involved in train operations were not affected, and the MRT Kajang Line was safe to operate normally.

“Rapid KL is cooperating closely with the highway operator and authorities to get further information, and perform a through investigation on the matter. Early investigations at the location found that the earthing cable was cut, and there’s a possibility of cable theft.

“Rapid KL takes this incident seriously and will give full cooperation in investigations. The safety of passengers, road users and the public are always our priority,” the company said in a statement.