Honda tells suppliers to cut costs, source more Chinese components; “extremely large” cost-cut targets – report

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 3 September 2026 4:54 pm

Honda has instructed its suppliers to reduce their prices significantly as the carmaker aims to cut over 1.5 trillion yen (RM38.6 billion) in costs by 2030, Reuters has reported in an exclusive, citing sighted internal documents and two people familiar with the matter.

The news agency writes that in spring this year, Honda managers told major suppliers at a convention centre in Utsunomiya (a city near the carmaker’s R&D facility) that the company was looking at sourcing more components from Chinese suppliers, and urged them to do the same where possible.

Each supplier was reportedly later presented with company-specific cost-cutting targets, which were “extremely large” and not immediately clear if they would be achievable, a source told the news agency.

Honda Hybrid Sedan Prototype (left) and Acura Hybrid SUV Prototype

Documents seen by Reuters reveal that Honda is aiming to cut costs by 30% in three categories – pressed and forged components, electrical parts and parts related to software-defined vehicles (SDV) – in order to better compete with Chinese suppliers.

Honda’s tier-one suppliers were also reportedly asked to review how they procured materials and were urged to use standardised parts from second- and third-tier suppliers to help keep costs down.

Another source said that before this spring meeting, Honda had not given the impression that aggressive cost-cutting was needed, but now, the situation appeared to have “no room for delay”.

Cancelled (clockwise from top left): Honda 0 Saloon, Honda 0 SUV, Sony-Honda Afeela 1, Acura RSX – all EVs

Reuters did reach out to Honda for comment – a spokesperson said the carmaker is working with suppliers globally to improve competitiveness and cut costs – including through using standardised parts – but refrained from commenting on specific cost-reduction targets or details of supplier discussions.

Honda’s EV backtrack has been a very expensive U-turn – according to Reuters, related losses are expected to ultimately exceed US$12 billion (RM48.5 billion), which is one of the biggest hits among global carmakers. In May, Honda reported its first-ever annual loss as a publicly-traded company.

After failing to merge last year, Honda and Nissan recently announced that they would jointly develop standardised ECUs for SDVs. The aim is to roll out an architecture built around said ECUs from the 2029 financial year.