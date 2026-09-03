Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic Coupé Nightfall Edition launched in Malaysia – cosmetic Night Package, RM443k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan James Tan / 3 September 2026 2:55 pm

Nightfall Editions of the GLA200, GLA250 and GLC43 4Matic Coupé are already in Malaysia; now here’s another – the Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic Coupé Nightfall Edition, which asks for RM442,888, OTR before insurance.

What do you get for RM17k over the regular GLC350e Coupé, which is also locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang? The answer’s the Night Package, which trims the Mercedes-Benz pattern, radiator shell louvre, beltline trim strips, window frames, side mirror housings, rear apron and diffuser in gloss black, the door handles in dark chrome and the 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloys in black.

Everything else is status quo, including the 313 PS/550 Nm PHEV powertrain (204 PS/320 Nm 2.0 litre turbo engine + 129 PS/440 Nm electric motor), nine-speed auto and over-100 km EV-only WLTP range.

You continue to get goodies such as Digital Light with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, Artico man-made leather upholstery, a Nappa-look Artico-wrapped dashboard, 15 Burmester speakers, seven airbags and Driving Assistance Package Plus (Distronic ACC with stop and go, lane centring, front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake).

Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic Coupé Nightfall Edition Malaysia official photos

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Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic Coupé (non-Nightfall) in Malaysia