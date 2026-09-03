PDRM investigating video of kids sitting on Alphard roof

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 3 September 2026 10:16 am

Kids popping their heads out of car sunroofs is child’s play compared to this. PDRM is investigating a viral video of two kids sitting on the roof of a Toyota Alphard while the MPV is on the move, on the road.

According to Ipoh police chief Muhammad Najib Hamzah, there’s been no report on the incident, but his colleagues are working to track down the vehicle’s owner. “We will identify. If they’re really kids, we’ll investigate under the Child Act 2001,” he said, reported by Astro Awani.

The video shows two girls sitting on the roof of a white Alphard and they were believed to have got up there from the MPV’s sunroof while the vehicle was moving. The video appears to start at the Meru exit to Jalan Jelapang-Simpang Pulai, adjacent to the North South Highway.

Of course, netizens have criticised the kids’ guardians for allowing this dangerous act, and rightly so. Check out previous similar incidents caught on camera here, here and here.