PJ Half Marathon 2026 road closures this weekend

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 3 September 2026 11:37 am

The annual PJ Half Marathon (PJHM) is happening this Sunday, September 6, and there are road closures to set up the race village. MBPJ will seal off Jalan Yong Shook Lin (in front of Laman MBPJ) from 6pm on Saturday (September 5) till noon on Sunday.

As such, use alternative routes such as Jalan Barat towards Section 14 and Seapark, and Jalan 222 to head to PJ city centre. As usual during events, the detour here will start from IJM Land heading towards Jalan RU 7/1, Jalan Taman 7/6 and Menara Choy Fook On.

As usual, PJHM has 30KM, 21KM, 10KM, 5KM and 1KM categories and the flag off times start from 3.30 am for the longest distance, which has a cut-off time of five hours. PJHM has always been known for its hilly route across the town’s sections, but elevation has been toned down for this year’s run.

“We heard you. Lesser hills? You’ve got it! We’ve made some changes to selected parts of the routes to give you a smoother and more enjoyable run, while keeping the challenge and excitement of PJ Half Marathon 2026 alive!” organisers said. Check out the route maps for each category below.

By the way, race kit collection is from today till September 5 at Jaya Shopping Centre. Good luck runners and may you PB, or survive if that’s your mission. Drivers, take note of the PJHM routes and follow the instructions of the crew/police/MBPJ officers at junctions this Sunday morning.