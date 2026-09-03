Proton sold 22,632 units in August 2026 – 22.7% up from July, best ever monthly domestic sales volume, YTD 141k

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / 3 September 2026 7:33 pm

Proton has announced its sales numbers for August 2026, with the automaker reporting that the month returned the highest monthly domestic sales volume in the company’s history. In all, total group sales (including exports and the smart brand) hit 22,632 units last month, which the automaker rather confusingly says marks the best overall monthly performance since January 2010 (we’ve reached out to the company for clarification on this).

The figure for August is a 22.72% – or 4,190 units – increase from the 18,442 units the automaker delivered in July. Year-to-date (YTD) sales for the first eight months of 2026 are now 141,421 units, which is 40.2% higher than the corresponding period in 2025. It estimates that its overall market share to be 27.9% for the month, while its YTD volume stands at 25.6% of the total industry volume (TIV).

In terms of model specific numbers, no surprise to find the Saga yet again continuing to lead the way for the brand, with 7,347 units shifted last month. While this was 467 units (or 5.98%) less than the 7,814 units accomplished in May, the YTD figure of nearly 60,000 units keeps the model 33.3% ahead of that managed during the same period last year.

As for the S70, sales passed the 3,000-unit mark for the first time, with 3,235 units delivered in August, an increase of 378 units (or 13.2%) from the 2,857 units achieved in July. Last month’s numbers brought the model’s YTD figure to 17,953 units.

Meanwhile, 2,274 units (19,910 units YTD) of the X50 were sold in August, a slight dip of 17 units (or 0.74%) from the 2,291 units sold in July. Sales of the X90 MC amounted to 471 units last month, an increase of 30 units (or 6.8%) over the 441 units delivered in July. The automaker said that while total sales is comparatively small in the overall scheme of things, the model remains 64% ahead of its 2025 numbers for the same period.

As for the brand’s electrified products, combined sales of the eMas 5, eMas 7 and eMas 7 PHEV reached 6,047 units, bringing the YTD sales for the range to 27,860 units. The lion’s share came from the eMas 5, with the 4,818 units sold in August setting a new national record for monthly volume from a single EV model. The eMas 7 managed 613 units last month, while the eMas 7 PHEV contributed to the total with 616 units.

“By achieving the highest monthly domestic sales volume in Proton’s history, we have reached an important milestone that reflects the confidence customers place in our products and services,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

“At the same time, we are making strong gains in our export business, particularly in the area of assembling vehicles for our partner Geely, while on-going efforts by the eMas team have resulted in the brand taking a dominant market share in the EV market. As a result, Proton is well-placed to reach its year-end volume and financial goals, benefitting the entire local automotive ecosystem as a whole,” he added.

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