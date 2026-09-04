Car thieves can steal cars in two minutes – Bukit Aman

The increasing sophistication of vehicle theft syndicates have resulted in thefts of high-value vehicles that can occur in two to five minutes, New Straits Times has reported.

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Vehicle theft syndicates were increasingly targeting vehicles with high market demand, said PDRM federal criminal investigation department director Datuk M. Kumar. These syndicates have been known to use rental vehicles and specialist electronic equipment in order to bypass vehicle security systems, he said.

“Among these are devices capable of programming or generating vehicle keys depending on the model and its security features. This shows that theft methods are evolving alongside technology,” the department director said.

The destination of the vehicles stolen depends on the type of vehicle, and the syndicate’s objective, he said. Some, such as motorcycles and lorries, are taken to illegal workshops to be dismantled for parts, while three main patterns have been identified for the theft of cars.

Cars will be modified, including having their identities altered, dismantled for parts, and are also smuggled out of Malaysia, including to Thailand, Kumar said.

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The PDRM federal criminal investigation department director said that vehicle owners should not rely solely on factory-fitted security systems, and should instead adopt multiple safeguards against vehicle theft.

These include ensuring that vehicles are always locked and never left unattended with the engine running, and to ensure that keys are kept securely, and use tracking and notification features where available, he said.

Overall, vehicle theft in Malaysia has shown a downward trend, dropping 11.3% from 14,201 cases in 2024 to 12,599 cases in 2025, according to New Straits Times.

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